Tanzania: 'Diamond' to Cover Costs of Surgery for Dar es Salaam Resident

BONGO Flavour star Nassib Abdul 'Diamond Platnumz' recently pledged to pay liver surgery expenses of Frank Cosmas, a resident of Tandale in Dar es Salaam.

It is part of his ongoing campaign to help underprivileged persons during this tough period of Covid-19 which has already seen him paying three months house rent to 500 deprived families across the country.

Speaking briefly after visiting the sick young man, Diamond said he saw the news about his sickness via his Wasafi Television, hence decided to come forward and extend a helping hand.

"Immediately after watching the programme, I decided to come here in person and learn from you what you need to come back to your normal life," Diamond Platnumz said.

He then gave him cash for a six months house rent plus another amount to buy foodstuffs and medicine, while waiting to go for operation in few days to come.

On his part, Cosmas thanked Diamond Platnumz for the good gesture, while insisting that his condition is far from better.

"I was told by the doctor that I need to be operated but due to the high expense required, it was impossible for me to undergo such procedure," he said.

Cosmas came to Dar es Salaam to seek medication but lives in Njombe.

In a past interview, Diamond said: "This year, I had a lot of music shows to be performed in different parts of the world but have been cancelled or pushed forward as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, thereby I have lost a lot of money but that should not stop me from assisting people who support my music."

He then decided to offer freely his newly bought hotel located in Mikocheni to government to be used as a quarantine centre for people, who have tested Covid-19 positive.

"It is a 30-room hotel with a conference hall and I want to upgrade it further but during this period, government is free to use it as either a hospital or a quarantine centre for those affected by coronavirus," he said.