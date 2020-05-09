Zimbabwe: Mask Blitz Nets 183

At least 183 people countrywide were this week arrested and fined between $200 and $500 for not wearing masks as police intensify enforcement of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests and urged the public to be compliant.

"We have to date, arrested 183 people across the country for not wearing face masks in public places. We have been very clear on that issue, anyone found without a face mask would be arrested," he said.

Meanwhile, Asst Comm Nyathi said the number of arrests made since the beginning of the lockdown in March has risen to 23 162.

Bulawayo recorded 5 398 arrests, while Manicaland and Harare recorded 4 902 and 2 999 respectively.

In Midlands, 2 167 were arrested, Mashonaland West (2 162), Matabeleland South (1 332), Masvingo (1 192), Matabeleland North (1 010).

Mashonaland Central recorded 960 arrests, while in Mashonaland East Province 926 people were arrested.