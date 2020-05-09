Zimbabwe: Zimsec Extends June Exams Dates

9 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) has provisional plans to delay June examinations by four weeks pending the announcement of schools opening dates by Government, an official has said.

Zimsec has encouraged candidates to continue preparing for the examinations.

This comes after Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema said the setting of the dates for the second term will be done by the President when the conditions are safe for learners and teachers to prevent exposure to Covid-19.

On May 8, Zimsec director Dr Lazarus Nembaware sent out a circular to heads of examination centres, candidates, parents and stakeholders that the timetable had been moved by four weeks as a precautionary measure, but "revised examination dates will be issued out as soon as confirmation of the reopening of schools is announced", reads the circular. According to the circular, the table of numbers and entry listings for all June 2020 candidates were dispatched to all examination centres during the course of the week in preparation for the examinations.

It further reads that heads of examination centres should advise all registered candidates to continue preparing for the writing of the examinations.

