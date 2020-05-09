Nigeria: Kaduna Discharges 10 Patients, Records 7 New Cases

Ten COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kaduna State while seven fresh cases have been recorded.

The state government in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, said the seven new cases were recorded.

The statement signed by Muyiwa Adekiye, Special Adviser on Media and Communication, also said seven COVID-19 cases had been recorded in seven local government areas of the state of Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria.

According to the statement, majority of COVID-19 cases in the state had travel history, adding that such illegal inter-state travel was widening the spread of the virus.

The statement said, "This illegal travel has increased the danger of community transmission as infections have now been recorded in some mainly rural local governments on the borders of the state."

The statement appealed for the vigilance and active involvement of all citizens in the effort to avert the spread of the disease in the state.

"Kaduna State now has 82 active cases, having discharged 10 patients and recorded one fatality.

"The latest cases include four persons with travel history outside the state, a senior citizen who received many visitors at home and two persons in the police barracks who are contacts of one of the policemen who tested positive.

"Positive COVID-19 test results have been recorded from seven Local Government Areas: Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South, Makarfi, Soba and Zaria," the statement said.

The statement further noted that, "many citizens of Kaduna State have endured inconveniences and consistently complied with the restriction of movement, including the prohibition of non-essential interstate movement," regretting "that these sacrifices are being jeopardised by the actions of persons who violate the Quarantine Orders, and the misconduct of some law enforcement officers that have facilitated and indulged this grossly irresponsible pattern of interstate travel."

It said the state government would continue "to engage the leadership of the concerned agencies on these dangerous lapses, given its consistent support for the security agencies posted to the state".

The statement further pointed out that Kaduna state's health system could be easily overwhelmed if community transmission occurs, as the situation in neighbouring states had shown.

It explained the state government was compelled to blockade many of the entry points and deployed its senior officials from their other vital roles in order to personally man these borders.

"The Standing Committee appeals to the vast majority of law-abiding citizens to continue to expose and report persons engaged in interstate travel or who sneak into their communities.

"All citizens should please consistently exercise the personal responsibility and compliance with health protocols that have been outlined to help beat Covid-19" the statement urged.