Nigeria: How Man Was Stabbed to Death Over Face Mask

What would have been mere enforcement of wearing of face mask in Anambra State on Monday turned into a tragedy as 22-year-old Cletus Chisom was stabbed to death by Mr. Ibuchi Nwoju, a security man.

According to a witness, the security guard was monitoring the use of face mask at Coca Cola Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, when the ugly incident occurred.

Ibuchi Nwoju, from Asa village in Abia State, but resides in Onitsha Anambra State, allegedly killed the deceased following an argument over non wearing of face mask, while his mother was trying to gain access into the market.

An eye witness, Chika Obiora, said the sister of the deceased was at the market with her mother to purchase some items when the security man stopped them from entering the market for failure to put on face mask.

According to the witness, the mother later bought a face mask for her daughter after the security man insisted she would only be allowed into the market with a facemask.

According to him, trouble started after the girl reportedly rushed home and returned with her elder brother, who confronted the security man for daring to stop his mother from going into the market.

The witness said it was during their argument that the security man drew out a knife and stabbed the deceased in the chest, and he was rushed to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Also, another eye witness, Mrs. Nkechi Udeozo, said the incident was like a dream as everybody was asking the security man to allow the woman to go inside the market and make her purchases.

"In fact, we were all watching the argument, hoping that naturally the security man will allow the woman to go or the woman would just buy one of the local face masks and wear before she goes inside. Suddenly, the young lady with the woman rushed home and came back with her elder brother who tried to force the security man to allow the woman in.

According to her, what would have been a simple thing was taken too seriously and it claimed a life, asking what was wrong about wearing a face mask in obedience to government directives.

She said that if the girl had not gone to bring her brother, may be the security man would have later allowed the woman or she would have just bought a N100 face mask and moved inside the market.

Confirming the incident, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, said at about 8.45 am on Monday, the Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola Market Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju, aged 26 years, of Asa village, Abia State, but resides in Onitsha, Anambra State for murder of Mr Cletus Chisom.

According to him, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has ordered for the immediate transfer of the case to the State CID Awka for investigation.

The secretary to Anambra State government Barr. Harry Udu told Daily Trust, during the correspondent's monitoring of the gradual easing of the lockdown, that the state government would be strict on the enforcement of all necessary directives to ensure that Anambra State does not record another case.

According to him, the use of face mask, social distancing, washing of hands before entering any office would be strictly enforced because the governor has directed strict enforcement and compliance.

"As markets, offices are opened today Monday 4th May, across the state for normal business activities, wearing of face mask remains one of the preconditions to gain access into any offices in the state, even markets, supermarkets and other places in the state," he stated.

Udu also disclosed that workers and visitors would only access offices and markets in the state if they wear their face masks in accordance with the preventive order given by the World Health Organization and National Centre for Disease Control against the pandemic.

Reacting to the incident, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Utility, Barr. Victor Meju, said though he was not aware of the case, the deceased should have obeyed the security man, as he was carrying out lawful directive.

According to him, "What would it have cost the man and his mother if they had simply obeyed the government's directives by wearing face mask which only costs N100?"