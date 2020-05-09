Zimbabwe: Harare Mayor Donates COVID-19 Ventilators to Bulawayo City Council

IN a rare gesture, the City of Harare has donated two portable ventilators to the Bulawayo City Council to boost the second capital city's COVID-19 preparedness.

Bulawayo this week also received its first COVID-19 portable ventilators from local medical aid societies. The ventilators were donated to Ekuseleni Medical Centre in the city.

The equipment donated by the Harare City Council to Bulawayo was part of the nine portable ventilators, which the capital city received from an unnamed donor.

The ventilators will be used at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Writing on Twitter, Harare mayor Herbert Gomba said he decided to forward the gadgets used for breathing by COVID-19 patients to the second largest city as part of the holistic fight against the global pandemic.

Mayor Gomba said Harare received nine ventilators and 18 masks from the donor for use at its council-run hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

"We are brothers and sisters and every effort to help each other in the fight to save lives indicates patriotism," he said.

"With his consent (donor), I made the decision to give Bulawayo City Council two ventilators and masks for use at their Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital."

The mayor added that the gesture will cement the working relations between the two main cities. Bulawayo City Council has so far recorded 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death.

Today with the TC we received 9 ventilators &18 masks from a DONOR for use in our municipal hospitals in Hre ,with his consent I made a decision to give Bulawayo city 2 ventilators and masks for use at their thorngrove Cl hospital in Bulawayo, Mayor Mguni will receive them soon. pic.twitter.com/T43FBxU7Y3

- Herbert Gomba (@GombaHerbert) May 7, 2020