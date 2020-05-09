Nigeria: UK, Nigeria Join Forces on Repatriation Flights

9 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

Over 250 British nationals departed Nigeria for the UK on Friday on a special return chartered flight organised between the UK and Nigerian government.

The British High Commissioner for Nigeria, Catriona Laing, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Laing said that the outward journey also brought back over 200 Nigerian nationals from London Heathrow to Nigeria via the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

She noted that this was the eighth repatriation flight organised for Britons wanting to return from Nigeria, since all airports in the country had been closed to international commercial flights on March 23.

"I am so pleased we were able to help Nigerians get back home while also assist more British nationals return to the UK. We work around the clock to support our nationals who remain in the country.

"I want to offer huge thank you to the Nigerian government for their support and assistance in arranging these flights.

"The strong cooperation we have had from our Nigerian partners demonstrates the enduring bonds between the two countries," Laing said.

She further said that the British High Commission had been working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, Ministry of Aviation, the FCT, the Nigerian High Commission and Lagos State authorities to arrange all the flights.

Laing said that the UK would continue to work closely with the Nigerian government in the future, not just on flights for stranded travellers in both countries, but on fighting COVID-19 and building a better future for Nigeria. NAN

