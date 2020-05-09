Tunisia: COVID-19 - Four More Cases of Contamination, 1,030 in Total

9 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Four more cases of Coronavirus contamination have been confirmed as of May 8, 2020, out of 1,453 screenings carried out, bringing the total number of cases of infection since the beginning of the epidemic to 1,030, the Ministry of Public Health announced Friday.

According to a press release from the department, the total number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is 27,420.

Cases of contamination by the virus are detected in 24 governorates and are distributed as follows:

Tunis (232), Ariana (99), Ben Arous (97), La Manouba (40), Nabeul (15), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Beja (3), Kef (8), Sousse (84), Monastir (40), Mahdia (17), Sfax (36), Kairouan (8), Kasserine (8), Sidi Bouzid (6), Gabes (23), Médenine (90), Tataouine (36), Gafsa (44), Tozeur (5) and Kebili, (106).

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 amounted to 45, distributed as follows: Sfax (5), Sousse (7), Ariana (5), Kef (1), Mahdia (1), Tataouine (1), Bizerte (1), Tunis (8), Médenine (5), Manouba (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Nabeul (1), Ben Arous (4).

The ministry thus urged citizens to fully respect the law and the measures adopted to this effect, including the accommodation of patients carrying the coronavirus, in hospitals and accommodation centres prepared for this purpose, to limit the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

