Nigeria: Fans Celebrate Wizkid On Twitter As the Greatest

9 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwnetua

Wizkid, whose real name is Ayo Balogun is now the rave of the moment on Twitter. In the past few days, his fans have come out to outline reasons why he is better than other African artists, while stylishly throwing shades at Wizkid's musical rival, Davido.

In a #NoDeyCopyWizkidFc tweet series which recently began on Twitter, his fans wrote these:

@specialranking1 tweeted "Wizkid is the first and only African artist to have a number one song on the Billboard. He is also the first and only African artist to win three Billboard awards. Till date, nobody comes closer. #NoDeyCopyWizkidFc

Another fan with the username name @Wizkidthelegend was a little blunt:

"Wizkid has been competing with himself since he came into the game. He is so obsessed with being compared with success. He is not ashamed to do anything because he enjoys the invisible comparison. Wizkid is your idol, not your mate?" #NoDeyCopyWizkidFc He tweeted.

