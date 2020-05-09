Nigeria: COVID-19 - Enugu Govt Distributes 1 Million Face Masks to Residents

9 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

Enugu State Government in furtherance of its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state, on Friday, launched the distribution of one million units of fabric face masks to its residents across the 17 local government areas for protection, free of charge.

The face masks were produced by the state government using fabrics supplied and sewed by indigenous traders and trained tailors respectively as a means of socio-economic empowerment.

Consequently, it is expected that over 30,000 youths will be empowered through the production of the face masks. Presenting the items to the public, the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said that the gesture was a demonstration of the "unique leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi", his administration's proactive response since the outbreak of the pandemic as well as "his deep empathy and concern for all, especially the vulnerable".

Mrs. Ezeilo disclosed that the event, which was witnessed by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Igwe Amb. Lawrence Agubuzu, and the State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, among others, was also a means of creating awareness on the compulsory use of face masks by residents of the state as well as all other precautionary measures aimed at containing the spread of the viral disease.

The Deputy Governor who advised that the cloth face masks must be washed often and ironed, added that "those caring for the ill, those already experiencing respiratory symptoms, like coughing and sneezing, the elderly and those with chronic and underlying medical conditions, must wear medical face masks and not cloth face masks".

She maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi's administration has remained in the frontline of tackling the COVID-19 and combating its inherent socio-economic challenges as well as other issues through the provision of palliatives to cushion its adverse effect on the vulnerable and implementation of economic and health related measures.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.