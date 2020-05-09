South Africa: 89-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Queenstown Old Age Home, Cops Launch Manhunt for Killers

9 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Nicole Mccain

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of the murder of an 89-year-old woman in an old age home in Queenstown in the Eastern Cape.

A neighbour went to check on the woman at the home on Friday morning and found her body at about 09:00, according to police.

She was unresponsive and the neighbour called the home's manager. Wounds to her upper body were discovered.

"The police were called to visit the scene of crime and a murder case was subsequently opened for investigation. The motive for the killing is not yet known. No arrest has been made at this stage," said police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana.

Police have urged anyone who has information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to contact Detective Sergeant Singatwa Dimaza at 078 326 3774 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

