Nigeria: 5-Year-Old Dies of COVID-19 Related Symptoms

On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from complications believed to be caused by COVID-19, Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York, has said.

The governor who disclosed this on his official twitter account Friday said New York is investigating how COVID-19 impacts children after a 5-year-old boy in New York City died this week from coronavirus-related complications.

There have been 73 reported cases in NY of children getting severely ill with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

On Thursday, a 5-year-old boy passed away from these complications, believed to be caused by COVID-19.

DOH is investigating.

-- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) May 8, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

"The state Department of Health is investigating," the tweet reads.

"This is every parent's nightmare, right? That your child may actually be affected by this virus. But it's something that we have to consider seriously now.

"While rare, we're seeing some cases where children affected with the Covid virus can become ill with symptoms similar to the Kawasaki disease or the toxic shock-like syndrome."

According to the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), Kawasaki is explained as a disease that causes swelling of the heart's blood vessels and mainly affects children under the age of 5. Symptoms include a rash, swollen glands in the neck, dry or cracked lips and red fingers or toes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Cuomo said there have been 73 cases in the state of children falling severely ill with the symptoms, noting that the state health data shows at least three children under the ages of 10 have died from the coronavirus in New York.

The governor said parents should seek care immediately if a child has these symptoms; prolonged fever (more than 5 days); difficulty feeding (infants) or is too sick to drink fluids; severe abdominal pains, diarrhoea or vomiting.

He also urged parents to watch out for children exhibiting a change in skin colour -- colour becoming pale, patchy or blue; trouble breathing or is breathing very quickly; racing heart or chest pain; decreased amount or frequency of urine as well as lethargy, irritability, or confusion.

"Caution to all people who again may have believed that their child couldn't be affected by Covid. This information suggests we may want to revisit that quote-unquote fact, that assumption, and if you see any of the symptoms that are on the chart that your child is evidencing, caution should be taken," he said.

New York has recorded over 330,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease. Of these, over 182,000 have recovered with over 21,000 fatalities so far.