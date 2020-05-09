Nigeria: EFCC Vows Fresh Trial of Orji Kalu After Supreme Court Ruling

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed disappointment with yesterday's judgment of the Supreme Court nullifying the trial of a former governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Jones Udeogu, a former Director of Finance and Accounts of the Abia State government.

A statement signed by the commission's Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the commission considered the judgment as "quite unfortunate and a technical ambush."

Oyewale said the commission was prepared for a fresh and immediate trial of Kalu as it had overwhelming evidence against him and the others.

According to him, the apex court based its verdict on the grounds that Justice Mohammed Idris, who convicted Kalu and others had been elevated to the Court of Appeal before the judgment and returned to the lower court to deliver the judgment which it considered illegal.

He said the corruption charges against Kalu still subsisted because the Supreme Court did not acquit him of the charges, hence the entire prosecutorial machinery of the commission would be launched in a fresh trial where justice was bound to be served in due course.

Kalu is expected to leave the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kuje, in the FCT on Tuesday following the nullification of his conviction yesterday.

A defence counsel in the matter, Awa Kalu (SAN), said he would be released as soon as the correctional centre where he was transferred from the Ikoyi correction centre in December 2019 is served the enrolled order of the court latest Tuesday. "As it is now, Kalu is a free man. The justices ordered that the case be reassigned by the chief judge to another judge, and from there the law will take its course," he said.

Kalu, the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison by a Federal High Court in Lagos on December 5, 2019 on a 39-count on allegations of money laundering to the tune of N7.6 billion during his tenure between 1999 and 2007.

But Kalu's co-defendants, Slok Nigeria Ltd and a former Director of Finance of the Abia State Government House, Jones Udeogu, challenged the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court in Lagos to conduct the trial after the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Idris, who was elevated to the Court of Appeal, returned to conclude the proceedings.

In the lead judgment yesterday, Justice Ejembi Eko declared unconstitutional, provisions of Section 396(7) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 upon which the then President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, relied to authorise Justice Idris to return to the High Court to conclude the trial.

"The Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal are established by the Constitution with distinct powers and functions. The president of the Court of Appeal has no powers to assign dual powers to a justice of the Court of Appeal to meddle in the internal affairs of the Federal High Court," he said.

"Justice Mohammed Idris having been elevated to the Court of Appeal ceased to be a judge of the Federal High Court and therefore lacked the jurisdiction to adjudicate on the case," he said.

The verdict was unanimously adopted by other members of the panel, including Justices Bode Rhodes-Vivour, Mary Odili, Kudirate Kekere-Ekun, Olukayode Ariwoola and Inyang Okoro.

Reacting, Kalu described the last five months of his incarceration as an opportunity to learn invaluable lessons about the country, people, justice system and the true meaning of love.

In a statement he signed yesterday following the judgment of the Supreme Court, Kalu thanked the apex court and Nigerians for affirming his right to fair hearing and equal protection of the law. He vowed to fight for the correction of Nigeria's criminal justice system where over 70% of the prison inmate population is made up of people awaiting trial.