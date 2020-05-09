Nigeria: Enugu Records 10th COVID-19 Case - Commissioner

9 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bankole

Enugu State Government on Saturday confirmed another positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the Commissioner for Health, Prof Ikechukwu Obi announces.

Obi said in a statement in Enugu that the case happened to be another contact of the third case reported in the state capital who had positive travel history from outside the state.

This brings the total number of cases ever reported in Enugu to 10 with eight active cases.

The commissioner said the patient had also been admitted for isolation and treatment.

He appealed to the residents to stay at home and only go out when absolutely necessary.

According to him, if you must go out, wear a mask, practice physical/social distancing, exercise proper respiratory hygiene.

"Wash your hands as often as possible with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer when there is no facility to wash your hands

"Sanitize surfaces all around you as often as possible with a 1in6 mixture of bleach and water

"If you think you are ill with COVID 19 symptoms or know someone with COVID 19 symptoms, call the numbers 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010.

"If I do these, I protect you, if you do these you protect me!" Obi said

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

