South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 8 895 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8895. Case Data
Province
Total cases for 8 May 2020
Eastern Cape
989
Free State
133
Gauteng
1851
KwaZulu-Natal
1253
Limpopo
43
Mpumalanga
60
North West
42
Northern Cape
27
Western Cape
4497
Unknown
Total
8895
Testing Data
A total of 307 752 tests have been conducted to date with 15 599 tests done in the past 24 hours
Sector
Total tested
New tested
Private
153 595
50%
6 821
44%
Public
154 157
50%
8 778
56%
Grand Total
307 752
15 599
We are also pleased to report that, as of 5 May, 8 216 605 citizens have been screened across the country.
As of 7th May we had 435 patients in hospital of which 45 were in high care, 77 were in ICU and, of those, 40 were being ventilated. Our hospitalization rate remains at 5% of all COVID- 19 diagnosed patients.
Reported COVID-19 Deaths:
Regrettably, we report 17 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 3 from Gauteng, 2 from KZN and 9 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 178.
There has been a delay in reporting some of these deaths due to the stringent verification processes we had undertaken.
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Eastern Cape
21
Free State
6
Gauteng
18
KwaZulu Natal
42
Limpopo
3
Mpumalanga
North West
Northern Cape
Western Cape
88
Total
178
Upcoming Visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape
As I indicated earlier this week in Rustenburg, we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend.
These will be followed by Presidential visits to both provinces later next week.
The provinces have recorded the two highest new cases in the past 24 hours with Western Cape accounting for 76% of new cases and the Eastern Cape accounting for 9% of new cases.
In addition, the Western Cape has just over 50% of the COVID-19 burden in South Africa, recording the highest deaths as well.
With interprovincial movement between these provinces being an issue, it will be crucial for us to understand the dynamics driving the epidemic in this region and assist where necessary.
We know that a lot of good work has been done by the leadership of these provinces. We also acknowledge the commitment and hard work of our health professionals and frontline workers- both in public and private sectors.
We look forward to bolstering the efforts already in place to curb further spread of COVID-19.