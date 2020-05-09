South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 8 895 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus

press release

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 8895. Case Data

Province

Total cases for 8 May 2020

Eastern Cape

989

Free State

133

Gauteng

1851

KwaZulu-Natal

1253

Limpopo

43

Mpumalanga

60

North West

42

Northern Cape

27

Western Cape

4497

Unknown

Total

8895

Testing Data

A total of 307 752 tests have been conducted to date with 15 599 tests done in the past 24 hours

Sector

Total tested

New tested

Private

153 595

50%

6 821

44%

Public

154 157

50%

8 778

56%

Grand Total

307 752

15 599

We are also pleased to report that, as of 5 May, 8 216 605 citizens have been screened across the country.

As of 7th May we had 435 patients in hospital of which 45 were in high care, 77 were in ICU and, of those, 40 were being ventilated. Our hospitalization rate remains at 5% of all COVID- 19 diagnosed patients.

Reported COVID-19 Deaths:

Regrettably, we report 17 more COVID-19 related deaths: 3 from Eastern Cape, 3 from Gauteng, 2 from KZN and 9 from Western Cape. This brings the total national deaths to 178.

There has been a delay in reporting some of these deaths due to the stringent verification processes we had undertaken.

We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and thank the health care workers who treated these patients.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Eastern Cape

21

Free State

6

Gauteng

18

KwaZulu Natal

42

Limpopo

3

Mpumalanga

North West

Northern Cape

Western Cape

88

Total

178

Upcoming Visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape

As I indicated earlier this week in Rustenburg, we will be embarking on oversight visits to the Eastern Cape and Western Cape this weekend.

These will be followed by Presidential visits to both provinces later next week.

The provinces have recorded the two highest new cases in the past 24 hours with Western Cape accounting for 76% of new cases and the Eastern Cape accounting for 9% of new cases.

In addition, the Western Cape has just over 50% of the COVID-19 burden in South Africa, recording the highest deaths as well.

With interprovincial movement between these provinces being an issue, it will be crucial for us to understand the dynamics driving the epidemic in this region and assist where necessary.

We know that a lot of good work has been done by the leadership of these provinces. We also acknowledge the commitment and hard work of our health professionals and frontline workers- both in public and private sectors.

We look forward to bolstering the efforts already in place to curb further spread of COVID-19.