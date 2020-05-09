Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Cripples Marry Mubaiwa's Attempted Murder Case

8 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

THE ravaging COVID-19 pandemic has blocked police investigators from travelling to South Africa to hunt for evidence linking Marry Mubaiwa to charges of attempting to murder her now estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, a Harare court heard Friday.

Mubaiwa is facing attempted murder, money laundering, and fraud charges.

She was arrested last December.

The State alleges Mubaiwa attempted to kill Chiwenga when he was critically ill in South Africa last year before he was flown to China for further treatment.

However, prosecutor Progress Maringamoyo said the State intended to carry out investigations in South Africa but the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic had stalled progress.

"The State is making an application for a postponement of the attempted murder case and money laundering to July 31," Maringamoyo said.

"The reason we are seeking a postponement is because we intend to carry out extraterritorial investigations in South Africa and we haven't been able to do so due to the outbreak of COVID-19 which has seen all countries switching to a lockdown.

"We are hoping that by end of July things will be better and we will be in a position to start our investigations," said Maringamoyo.

Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe postponed the case to July 31 with consent from Mubaiwa who was self-acting.

Mubaiwa is on a $50 000 bail.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.