Nigeria: Updated - 2 Feared Dead, Property Worth Millions of Naira Lost in Ibadan Fire

8 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adeola Badru

As fuel tanker goes up in flames at Moniya motor park

Following the fire incident that occurred on Friday evening at the popular Moniya motor park in Ibadan, two persons were reported to have lost their lives as a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames, leaving several shops and vehicles completely razed by the fire.

Traders, commuters, and residents of the area were seen scampering for safety as the inferno continued to bellow with high intensity.

The extent of the damage could not yet be determined as of the time of filing this report as fire fighting men and sympathisers were still battling the fire. The extent of the fatality could also not yet be ascertained as a result of the confusion.

Eyewitnesses account revealed that the fire started when the tanker skidded. One of the eyewitnesses, who gave his name as Tunde Adedayo, said, men of the Oyo State Fire Service arrived at the scene about 35 minutes after the fire started.

Adedayo said: "There was a loud blast which was followed immediately by a huge ball of fire with a thick cloud of smoke. It kept touching everything on its way. A fuel tanker had skidded and people started running up and down. There was confusion everywhere and people were crying for help."

"No one could move near the fire. Everybody was scrambling for safety," he said.

While speaking with Vanguard, the Chief Fire Officer, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr. Adewuyi Moshood, said his men arrived at the scene in good time considering the distance they needed to cover to get to the spot.

Adewuyi said: "The fire started when a fully laden fuel tanker lost control while descending the slope beside a filling station at Moniya. There was brake failure and the vehicle crushed a vehicle going to Ogbomoso."

"One passenger, who was trapped in the vehicle got burnt. One other life was lost but we are yet to determine the number of casualties in the incidence," he explained.

