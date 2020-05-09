Sudan: Committee Understands the Distress of the Sudanese Stranded Abroad

Khartoum — The Higher Committee for Health Emergencies understands the distressing situations of the Sudanese nationals stranded abroad during the past period, said the Committee Chairman, Prof. Siddig Tawer.

Prof. Tawer explained in statement he read, Friday, that committee started the procedures allowing the return of the stranded to return to their homeland including the enlisting and classifying the stranded-related medical requirements.

He said the number of the stranded citizens who need to be cared for and served is big, adding that such kind of work requested mobilization of efforts and cooperation of all the concerned circles.

The only way out of the pandemic is the strict commitment to curb the outbreak of the pandemic, decrease of the infections and fatalities.