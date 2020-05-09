South Africa: COVID-19 - Nurse Among New Deaths in the Western Cape as Cases Rise By 535

*Note: Due to different reporting times, the provincial numbers will differ to the national numbers for given provinces by a few cases per day.

There were 535 more confirmed cases in the Western Cape by Friday, raising the number to 4 584, Premier Alan Winde has said.

Deaths in the province now stand at 87 - up from 76 on Thursday - and include a Tygerberg Hospital nurse.

In his daily update, Winde said recoveries in the province were at 1 518, with 2 979 active cases. At least 53 476 tests have been conducted.

The province also announced the death of nurse Ntombizakithi Ngidi.

Two nurses have now lost their lives to the virus after Petronella Benjamin who was a day away from her retirement when she died last week, Winde said.

"All of our healthcare workers are heroes on the frontlines, and we thank them for their selflessness and their commitment during this pandemic.

"Each and every death should be a stark reminder of the role we all have to play in flattening this curve so that we can protect our healthcare workers, and all of our vulnerable, elderly or sick residents," he said in a statement.

The province has also urged people to stay home, follow hygiene processes and avoid gatherings where possible as it works around the clock to ensure it is prepared for the peak that is still to come.

"Please wear a cloth mask properly whenever you leave the house, and maintain a good distance from all other people at all times. By doing this, you are helping us save lives," Winde added.

On Thursday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa had 8 232 confirmed coronavirus cases.

He added the Western Cape had just below 50% of the number of cases nationally and was experiencing "cluster outbreaks" which needed mechanisms to deal with more strongly to reduce the rate of spread.

The province though, have argued that its rapid, active testing approach to put out "bushfires" had naturally seen more cases declared in it.