South Africa: Western Cape Gets Ready for Learners to Return to School

analysis

With more than 42 school days lost to the coronavirus crisis, educators in Western Cape have been counting costs and making plans to resume classes.

Measuring the effect of the pandemic and the lockdown on learning and teaching in Western Cape is no easy task given that there are as many as 1,500 schools in the province.

"This is something we could never have predicted at the beginning of the year," said Western Cape MEC for education Debbie Schäfer on Friday 8 May.

Schäfer, education department head Brian Schreuder and members of their team were providing insights into teaching and learning to the Western Cape legislature's Covid-19 oversight committee.

The briefing was prompted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshegka's announcement about return dates for schooling.

One of the main items discussed was food security in Western Cape. Many learners from poorer communities are fed during school hours, with the National School Feeding Programme providing meals. With parents under lockdown and not being able to work, ensuring children are adequately fed has become a major problem.

From 8 to 30 April, 912,988...