Angola: COVID-19 - Cuban Doctors Arrive in Eastern Lunda Norte

8 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — An overall 12 Cuban doctors arrived early Friday in eastern Lunda Norte province to support the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, which has already infected 36 citizens in Angola.

In addition to medical assistance, the doctors will train local technicians in the management of cases of the covid-19.

The deputy governor for Political, Social and Economic sector, Deolinda Satula, reiterated that the professionals will be distributed in the province's 10 municipalities.

Angola has recorded 36 positive cases so far, of which 11 recovered, two died and 23 are active.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.