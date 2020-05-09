Angola: COVID-19 - Cuban Doctors Arrive in Eastern Lunda Norte

Dundo — An overall 12 Cuban doctors arrived early Friday in eastern Lunda Norte province to support the fight against the covid-19 pandemic, which has already infected 36 citizens in Angola.

In addition to medical assistance, the doctors will train local technicians in the management of cases of the covid-19.

The deputy governor for Political, Social and Economic sector, Deolinda Satula, reiterated that the professionals will be distributed in the province's 10 municipalities.

Angola has recorded 36 positive cases so far, of which 11 recovered, two died and 23 are active.