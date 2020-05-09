Angola: Namibe Authorities Ask for Better Fish Processing Market

Tômbwa — The Namibe provincial vice-governor for Political, Economic and Social Sector, Maiza Tavares advised this Friday in the municipality of Tômbwa the women who work on fish processing to improve the hygienic and sanitary condition in work places.

Speaking to press at the end of a verification and evaluation visit, Maiza Tavares explained that the conditions are favorable for a contamination and might compromise the quality and sanitary security putting at risk the consumer's health.

"The dry salted fish is a result of a fresh fish processing and is done in artisanal way. Its processing and commercialization brings a concern taking into account that it is notable the lack of hygienic and sanitary conditions as well as the adequate facilities", said the official.

Maiza Tavares encouraged the Tômbwa municipal administration to strengthen the actions of reorganization of the artisanal fisheries.