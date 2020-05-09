Angola: Namibe Authorities Ask for Better Fish Processing Market

8 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Tômbwa — The Namibe provincial vice-governor for Political, Economic and Social Sector, Maiza Tavares advised this Friday in the municipality of Tômbwa the women who work on fish processing to improve the hygienic and sanitary condition in work places.

Speaking to press at the end of a verification and evaluation visit, Maiza Tavares explained that the conditions are favorable for a contamination and might compromise the quality and sanitary security putting at risk the consumer's health.

"The dry salted fish is a result of a fresh fish processing and is done in artisanal way. Its processing and commercialization brings a concern taking into account that it is notable the lack of hygienic and sanitary conditions as well as the adequate facilities", said the official.

Maiza Tavares encouraged the Tômbwa municipal administration to strengthen the actions of reorganization of the artisanal fisheries.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.