Namibia: 143 Nabbed for Drugs in April

8 May 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

POLICE arrested 143 suspects for drug-related crimes in April, the latest police report on drug busts and arrests says.

The report, issued by police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi, detailed that of the 143 suspects arrested 131 were Namibians, two Angolans, five Congolese, one Tanzanian, one Rwandese, two Somalis and one Jamaican.

Police also seized drugs with a total street value of N$502 120.

Among the drugs seized was 25 kilogrammes of cannabis worth N$246 200 on the streets, 863 mandrax tablets with a street value of N$103 560 and 293 grammes of cocaine valued at N$146 500 on the streets.

Police also seized cannabis plants worth roughly N$1 000 and 47 units of crack cocaine with a street value of close to N$5 000.

"Our observation is that after the restriction of alcohol, we now have a rising problem of drug use in the society. The public is reminded that dealing in drugs is illegal and therefore the police will act against anyone found dealing and/or in possession of drugs," Shikwambi warned.

Tagged:
