Namibia: Ngato VTC Unveils Handwashing Instrument

6 May 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Shoki Kandjimi

Rundu — To curb the further spread of the novel Covid-19 pandemic, founder of Ngato Vocational Training Centre (VTC) Fernando Kaushiwetu and his students recently developed a locally-made handwashing instrument to sanitize hands.

The innovative handwashing instrument was made at a time where government encourages people to constantly wash their hands with soap to flatten the curve of the pandemic. The instrument is made up of a metal drum with a 20-litre bucket to carry water, another that is used to drain the water and a tap is attached to it to allow the flow of water.

On the sides, the instrument has two pedals, of with one is connected to a bottle of liquid soap and the other to the tap that allows the water to flow. Once you step on the pedal, the soap is realised and then you step on the other pedal to allow the water to flow.

During the presentation of the instrument to the governor of Kavango East, Kaushiwetu said the idea was inspired by the way people were washing their hands at shopping centres. According to him, when people entered a certain shop, they would only sanitise one hand while holding other things on the other hand.

"My idea was to come up with a mobile instrument that will allow people to wash their hands effectively without touching the surface of the instrument and only making use of their feet when you step on the pedals," Kaushiwetu said.

Kaushiwetu also pointed out this instrument is a unique way to wash hands.

He further noted the instrument can be resized to accommodate children. The instrument can be placed at busy shopping centres, hospitals and at places where people are likely to gather in big numbers.

On his part, Kavango East governor Bonifatius Wakudumo applauded the founder of Ngato VTC and students for the innovation that aims to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

He also said such innovative ideas should be commented and welcomed because the world needs solutions for this global pandemic.

"I am very happy to see that young people within the Kavango East region are coming up with initiatives of this magnitude to contribute towards the fight against Covid-19. This is a step in the right direction," Wakudumo said.

He urged the local businesses and government entities to support this noble initiative. At the same occasion, Wakudumo committed himself to purchase the instrument, which will be placed at his office.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.