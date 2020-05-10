Nigeria: COVID-19 - PFN Protests Harassment of Pastors

THE Edo State chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, has expressed disappointment at what it called unwholesome harassment of pastors and church members who opened their churches based on the pronouncement of the state governor.

A communique issued at the end of a recent executive committee meeting of the Edo State chapter of PFN on May 4, the PFN resolved to demand the cessation of unlawful harassment of the Church in Edo State.

The Pentecostals in Edo State, therefore, demand that churches should be allowed to reopen with full compliance to the extant guidelines.

It noted that "PFN is not unaware of the efforts of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN and the efforts of churches to be closed for two weeks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nigeria and Edo State, the markets are allowed to run, and the populace are also allowed to move about to a reasonable extent which is commendable.

"Reopening the churches will assist government efforts in a number of ways. The Pulpit will increase awareness of COVID-19 and the churches will embark on aggressive intercession for divine intervention to terminate this evil plague that has so far defied human solution," PFN argued.

The communique signed by chairman, Bishop Mon Igbinosa, second deputy chairman, Evangelist M.A. Agbonifo. Vice-chairman (Edo South), Rev. Solomon Imariagbe and Secretary. Rev. Solomon O. Udi expressed deep gratitude to Gov. Godwin Obaseki for the pragmatic efforts of it's progressive administration to effectively curb the spread of COVID-19.

Prominent among such efforts, according to the state PFN EXCO, included limiting church attendance to 20 congregants at each service with the stipulated social distancing descriptions.

The communique also acknowledged efforts of security agents in the state in securing lives and property in these challenging times in the state.