Tanzania: TWFA Urges Sponsors to Venture Into Women Football

POTENTIAL sponsors have been called to venture into women football, to make the game attractive and uplift the welfare of women players in Tanzania.

This was said recently in Dar es Salaam by the General Secretary of Tanzania Women Football Association (TWFA) Samoe Ng'itu, who insisted that there is much potential in women football.

"When it comes to sponsorship, you can easily see that there is a big gap in comparison with the men's league that is why; we are drumming up to attract more investors to join the women football as well. "So far, for instance, our national women's football team has been doing great in international assignments with full backing from the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), despite facing many challenges," she said.

She added that to complement the growth of women football, its matron Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan has been on the front line organising various meetings with different stakeholders for the sake of taking the game to the top level.

"We have many challenges in women football but I can say we are somehow better than other few countries in Africa, which embrace women football such that we just need to keep moving ahead while attracting investors," she said.

On his part, Simba Queens Coach Mussa Hassan Mgosi recommended ways to be adopted in uplifting women football in the country.

"The challenge I see for both TFF and women clubs is to find sponsors who will be able to assist in the smooth running of the league, which is very important," he said.

Mgosi then noted that the level of competition in women league has lately doubled and that he expects the competition to double in the next two to three years.

According to him, the other part which needs to be checked to promote women football is that of coaches, saying they need to add attractive skills into the game.

"In most cases, women league matches do unfold without many spectators because the level of skills leave a lot to be desired thereby ignoring the fact that football is a beautiful game. "Also, the referees who are involved in women leagues should be given necessary training to fully understand women football," the former Simba striker said.