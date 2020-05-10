Namibia: Former Nudo SG Jahanika Quits Party

Former National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) secretary general Meundju Jahanika has resigned from the party. Jahanika tendered his resignation to party secretary general Josef Kauandenge last week Thursday.

Kauandenge confirmed his resignation yesterday.

Jahanika, who had resigned from Swapo in 2003 to join Nudo, accused the top leadership of the party of running it as their own.

When asked whether he will rejoin Swapo, Jahanika said: "I have not made a decision yet; at the moment, I am at the village and I will concentrate on farming for now."

Since he lost the secretary general position to Kauandenge, Jahanika has been at odds with the new leadership accusing them, among others, of refusing to convene the first national council (central committee) meeting as per the resolution of the national congress, which took place in March 2019.

Meanwhile, the party was in the process of suspending Jahanika after he and long-serving Nudo Okakarara constituency councillor Vetaruhe Kandorozu were accused of having campaigned against the party during last year's elections.

Kauandenge late last year wrote to Kandorozu and Jahanika to explain themselves as to why they should not be dragged before a disciplinary hearing for bringing the name of the party into disrepute.