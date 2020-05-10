Tanzania: Yanga to Restructure Management

Young Africans kit and merchandise suppliers GSM said restructuring the club's management system will be the first task towards the transformation processes.

Yanga will soon begin the long awaited transformation procedures, which will go through four phases as a way to enable the club, operate in a more modern way.

"By restructuring the management, we mean that every existing department like sales and marketing should be able to generate income to help running the club smoothly," said GSM Director of Investment Hersi Said.

He added that they will also make sure that the players' development department is producing quality players who will be sold to other clubs and thereby generate income for the club.

"I think after Heritier Makambo's deal to Guinea's Horoya FC, we have not managed to profitably trade any other player, something we want to change in the near future. "Again, we need to create a modern database of the club which will help those who want to come and invest at the club... we need to know how many active members are available and their contributions to the club," he said.

"Every potential investor want to find out how members of the club are participating in uplifting it further and is also interested to invest at a place where he will be able to make profit (return in investment) than incurring losses," said he.

Moreover, Hersi revealed that another key area they need to work on is the fans engagement, whereby he insisted that both members and fans should have something to contribute to the team.

"As GSM, we want to see our club operate in a modern way that is why we are ready to hire competent consultants from Spain's LaLiga to help us towards reaching our target. "We have learnt from the mistakes made by our colleagues in the drive to transformation that is why we eye to be exceptional than others," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Yanga defender Said Juma Makapu suggested that it would be better to give the clubs at least one month to prepare before the resumption of the league.

"We need to play some friendly games to get back into the competition level since we have been out of the battlefield for a longtime," Makapu said, while urging fans to continue supporting the club.

Yanga sit on third place on the league table with 51 points from 27 games, three points adrift second placed Azam FC and 20 points behind leaders Simba SC, who have bagged 71 points from 28 matches.