Nigeria: Sokoto Inaugurates 3000 Volunteers to Fight COVID-19

Sokoto — Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal yesterday inaugurated over 3000 health worker volunteers comprising medical doctors, nurses, medical laboratory scientists, pharmacists and environmental health workers to fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Inaugurating the team yesterday, the governor charged them to be dedicated while stressing that their jobs demanded courage and dexterity.

He said the volunteers would be given daily allowance, disclosing that medical consultants would receive N5000, medical Doctor N2500, nurses N2000, health environmentalist N1500 and ambulance driver N1000.

Tambuwal, however, said there was no amount of money that could equate the services they would render. He, thus, prayed Allah to protect them in the course of their service.

The governor said that those confirmed cases in isolation centre were responding to treatments.

He, therefore, urged the chairman of the task force to brief the state on daily basis on the situation to avoid tension and apprehension.

The briefing, he said , should include the number of those who tested positive and those who are negative.

Tambuwal observed that the increase number of confirmed cases in the state could be attributed to high number of people tested.

He urged the volunteers to wait for the arrival of medical experts to train them.

He thanked BUA Cement, Dangote Foundation, United bank for Africa, Access Bank and Catholic church for their tremendous support.

He also hinted that some spirited individuals had donated face masks, personnel protection equipment (PPE) and testing kits to the state, among others.

He disclosed that the spread of COVID-19 "is also at the stage of community transmission hence a need for community engagement, participation and enlightenment."

On his part, the Commissioner of Health, Dr Muhammad Inname said the volunteers would be divided into units: treatment, contact tracing, sample collection and centre information management.

Inname, also the Chairman of the State COVID-19 Task Force Committee, further explained that these would also be replicated in the 23 local government areas of the state.