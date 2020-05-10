Nigeria: Claim Your Corpses or Risk Mass Burial, Ondo Tells Residents

Akure — The Ondo State Government yesterday asked all residents that have deceased relations in all government mortuaries in the state to claim and burry them within one month or it would conduct mass burial for the corpses after the ultimatum.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, gave the deadline in a statement yesterday, warning that the state government would have no choice other than conducting mass burial for the corpses if their relations did not claim them.

Adegbenro said the deadline came on the need to decongest morgues in government hospitals and and avoid public health hazards.

The commissioner, who said the government was not insensitive to the culture, traditions and feelings of the people, said the ultimatum was given in the overall best interest of all.

He declared that at the expiration of the one month ultimatum, all unclaimed and unburied corpses in government morgues across the state, would be given mass burial.

While noting that there was no rule prohibiting the burial of loved ones, he said that COVID -19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to.

According to him, burial rites and services must be held at the grave side with not more than 20 people in attendance and social distancing rule obeyed to the latter,

He said there should be no burial services in churches or mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear, while attendees must wear nose mask.

He added that soap and water should be provided for hand washing and cleaning with hand sanitiser.