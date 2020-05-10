Nigeria: Claim Your Corpses or Risk Mass Burial, Ondo Tells Residents

10 May 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By James Sowole

Akure — The Ondo State Government yesterday asked all residents that have deceased relations in all government mortuaries in the state to claim and burry them within one month or it would conduct mass burial for the corpses after the ultimatum.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, gave the deadline in a statement yesterday, warning that the state government would have no choice other than conducting mass burial for the corpses if their relations did not claim them.

Adegbenro said the deadline came on the need to decongest morgues in government hospitals and and avoid public health hazards.

The commissioner, who said the government was not insensitive to the culture, traditions and feelings of the people, said the ultimatum was given in the overall best interest of all.

He declared that at the expiration of the one month ultimatum, all unclaimed and unburied corpses in government morgues across the state, would be given mass burial.

While noting that there was no rule prohibiting the burial of loved ones, he said that COVID -19 precautionary measures must be strictly adhered to.

According to him, burial rites and services must be held at the grave side with not more than 20 people in attendance and social distancing rule obeyed to the latter,

He said there should be no burial services in churches or mosques or partying after burial until the coast is clear, while attendees must wear nose mask.

He added that soap and water should be provided for hand washing and cleaning with hand sanitiser.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Don't Miss
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.