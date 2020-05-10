Uganda: Cases Rise to 116 as Two More Truckers Test Positive for COVID-19

Two more truckers have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 116, according to Ministry of Health.

The confirmed cases are among 1,913 truck drivers whose samples were tested on Saturday.

"The new cases are: 40-year-old Kenyan and 30-year-old Uganda truck drivers who arrived via Malaba and Mirama Hills point of entry respectively. Efforts to track them are underway," the Ministry said in a statement on their social media platforms.

All 652 samples from members of the community tested negative for the virus.

"Total samples tested today: 2, 565," the statement added.

To date, the ministry has tested a total of 56,767 samples. Of these, 31 truckers who tested positive returned to their respective countries.

However, the Ministry said Uganda's active cases are 28 after 55 people recovered and were discharged recently.