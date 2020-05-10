Uganda: Cases Rise to 116 as Two More Truckers Test Positive for COVID-19

10 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Two more truckers have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 116, according to Ministry of Health.

The confirmed cases are among 1,913 truck drivers whose samples were tested on Saturday.

"The new cases are: 40-year-old Kenyan and 30-year-old Uganda truck drivers who arrived via Malaba and Mirama Hills point of entry respectively. Efforts to track them are underway," the Ministry said in a statement on their social media platforms.

All 652 samples from members of the community tested negative for the virus.

"Total samples tested today: 2, 565," the statement added.

To date, the ministry has tested a total of 56,767 samples. Of these, 31 truckers who tested positive returned to their respective countries.

However, the Ministry said Uganda's active cases are 28 after 55 people recovered and were discharged recently.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.