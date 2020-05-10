Zimbabwe: Sthandwa Launches Debut Gospel Album

10 May 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Kennedy Nyavaya

UNITED STATES-BASED gospel musician Sthandwa Ncube will at the end of this month launch her debut album titled Seated On The Throne, marking a new thrust in her career.

The eight-track album, produced by Bheka Mthethwa and Erastus Nleya, was motivated by her intention to give glory to God and help brethren in devotion.

"The album is inspired by how God has walked with me through these years, the songs in the album give glory to God and intend to help brethren to worship as well as be reminded that no matter what, God is seated on the throne for us," she told Standard Style in an interview.

Ncube detailed how singing in church from an early age created a zeal for gospel music which she has not let go ever since.

"Gospel is the only thing I was introduced to from my childhood as I grew up in a family of a strong prayerful grandmother and pastors. Church to me was a lifestyle, not a choice," she recalled.

Currently a member of the Closer-Worship Experience group, Ncube was once a lead vocalist in the revered Zimpraise choir in addition to ministering in front of different congregations around the world.

"I have been learning all along, preparing and researching so that I produce quality music that will touch people's hearts. So it has now all aligned well enough for me," she said.

"I believe it's now the season for me to fulfil my purpose on earth thereby spreading His Word to nations through song."

For the Uthando lukaBaba singer, who is also a journalist by profession, the project is one of her many in the future particularly focusing on uplifting many through music infused with the Word of God.

"My goal is to add more songs in God's kingdom and to help people get nearer to God, to uplift God's name and to comfort and give people hope," she said.

