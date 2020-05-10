South Africa: Death Toll Rises to 186 as Cases Hit 9 420

10 May 2020
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

This as the country records a total of 9 420 cases, with eight more deaths, bringing the death toll to 186 as of Saturday, 9 May.

"We are saddened to report eight new deaths, seven from the Western Cape and one from KwaZulu-Natal.

"We have also been advised that one of the deceased was a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. We pay special tribute to this health worker," Mkhize said.

The new total of 9 420 Covid-19 cases in the country is an increase of 525 since Friday's update.

Gauteng has recorded the second highest figures in the country, with 1 910 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal (1 308) and the Eastern Cape (1 078).

Remaining provincial breakdown:

Free State: 134 cases

Limpopo: 51

Mpumalanga: 61

North West: 41

Northern Cape: 28

The country has seen a total of 3 983 recoveries to date.

A total of 324 079 Covid-19 tests have been conducted nationally, 16 327 of these are new tests from those reported yesterday.

Out of the total tests conducted; 50% (160 897) are in the private sector, while 50% (163 182) are in the public sector.

(source: News24)

