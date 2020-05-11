South Africa: Coronavirus - SA Surpasses 10 000 Cases, With 194 Deaths

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressing the media during a Ministerial Meeting on measures to combat Covid-19 epidemic on March 16, 2020.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa has surpassed 10 000, Health Minister Zweli Mkize said on Sunday.

The total now stands at 10 015.

Eight more deaths have been confirmed - three in the Western Cape, one in the Eastern Cape and four in Gauteng - bringing the total number of deaths to 194.

Mkhize, however, said he was encouraged by the number of recoveries, which was 4 173 as at 9 May.

The Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined make up 84% of the total new cases, Mkhize said.

341 336 tests have been conducted, with 49% of tests occurring in private facilities and 51% in public facilities.

17 257 tests had been conducted since the department's last report.

Breakdown

Western Cape: 5 168 cases, 98 deaths and 1 607 recoveries

Gauteng: 1 952 cases, 22 deaths and 1 247 recoveries

KwaZulu-Natal: 1 353 cases, 43 deaths and 606 recoveries

Eastern Cape: 1 218 cases, 22 deaths and 519 recoveries

Free State: 135 cases, six deaths and 105 recoveries

Mpumalanga: 61 cases, no deaths, 22 recoveries

Limpopo: 54 cases, three deaths and 28 recoveries

North West: 45 cases, no deaths, 23 recoveries

Northern Cape: 29 cases, no deaths, 16 recoveries

Source: News24