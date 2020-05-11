Nigeria: Why Military Salaries Were Delayed - Nigerian Govt

Photo: TundeEludini/PremiumTimes
(File photo)
10 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The delay in the salaries of Nigerian military personnel was due to the unexpected lockdown in the country over the coronavirus pandemic, the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation has explained.

The office on Sunday said the lockdown led to late submission of variations by the agencies concerned.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, the office, however, said it has made the payment.

It said its Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Department, on Friday, May 8, confirmed the payment.

Read the full statement below.

APRIL 2020 ARMED FORCES PERSONNEL SALARIES PAID - OAGF

The Federal Government has completed the payment of the April 2020 salaries of Armed Forces personnel in the country.

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Department in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation confirmed that as at Friday 8th May, 2020, the Armed Forces personnel had been paid.

According to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) Office, the delay in the salary payment was due to the unexpected lockdown in the country which led to late submission of variations by the Agencies concerned and the need to accommodate their inputs in the April payroll accordingly.

This explanation became necessary in view of a Newspaper report which alleged that the April 2020 salaries of military and paramilitary personnel was delayed as a result of incapability and inexperience of the operators of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

As mentioned in the newspaper report, officials of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) had given assurance that the salaries would be paid between 4th and 8th May, 2020. This was promptly carried out as noted earlier.

The Vanguard Newspaper published that news report without cross checking facts or contacting the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) at all for update on the issue, deliberately misinforming and misleading the public with a view to achieving an unholy objective.

Such report has the potency to incite the Armed Forces and the general public against the operations of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Suffice it to state that staff of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are competent professionals who have demonstrated the will and capacity to get the job done in line with the presidential directives, despite distractions and opposition from some quarters whose objectives is to sabotage the government policy that has saved the nation over N361 billion.

Henshaw Ogubike

Director (Information, Press and Public Relations)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.