Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigeria Records 248 New Cases, 17 Deaths Sunday

Nigeria's tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 4,399 on Sunday with 248 new cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The agency announced that 17 additional deaths were recorded across the country.

This is the highest daily figure of deaths reported from the virus since the beginning of the outbreak in Nigeria in February.

The number of cases reported Sunday was higher than the 239 reported on Saturday. The daily figures have been fluctuating since the federal government partially lifted lockdowns in Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States.

The NCDC said the 248 new cases were reported from 17 states: Lagos - 81, Jigawa - 35, Borno - 26, Kano - 26, Bauchi - 20,FCT - 13, Edo - 12, Sokoto - 10, Zamfara - 7, Kwara - 4, Kebbi - 4, Gombe - 2, Taraba - 2, Ogun - 2, Ekiti - 2, Osun - 1 and Bayelsa - 1.

BREAKDOWN

According to the NCDC, on May 10, Nigeria recorded 248 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths. All the reporting states had recorded at least a case of the virus

So far, 34 states and the FCT have reported at least a case. Only two states, Kogi and Cross River, are yet to report any case of COVID-19 in the country.

The public health agency said till date, 4,399 cases have been confirmed, 778 cases have been discharged and 143 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Nigeria has so far tested 23,835 persons since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

A breakdown of the 4,399 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,845 cases, followed by Kano - 602, FCT - 356, Borno - 185, Bauchi - 181, Katsina - 156, Jigawa - 118, Ogun - 117, Gombe - 112, Sokoto - 106, Kaduna - 98, Edo - 79, Zamfara - 72, Oyo - 64, Osun - 39, Kwara - 34, Nasarawa - 25, Kebbi - 24, Rivers - 21, Plateau - 19, Akwa Ibom - 17, Delta - 17, Adamawa - 17, Ekiti - 15, Ondo - 15, Taraba - 15, Yobe - 13, Enugu - 10, Ebonyi - 7, Bayelsa - 6, Niger - 6 Imo - 3, Benue - 2,Abia - 2, and Anambra - 1.

Based on global trajectory, cases of the virus in Nigeria will keep increasing as Nigeria is yet to get to the peak of the outbreak. The country is currently witnessing community transmission and as such the government has announced mandatory precautions including wearing of face masks in public and social distancing.

