Nigerian Athletics Coach Uremu Adu Is Dead

A grassroots athletics coach, Uremu Adu, is dead.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by the Lagos State Athletics Coaches' Association, a group the deceased was a member of until his death.

A regular face across several sporting facilities in Lagos, Coach Adu has produced a lot of sporting talents; some of whom are already in the United States to further their education and career.

A member of his ARENA Athletics Academy spoke on how he died.

"He was down with malaria and also complained of headache, so they were moving him from one hospital to another as they refused to attend to him because of fear of corona until LUTH accepted to treat him. But he died before the doctor could do something," the source said asking not to be named.

Though quite unassuming, the late coach had an impact on a lot of athletes including Africa's 100m record holder, Olusoji Fasuba.

Reacting to the news of his death, Fasuba on his Facebook page wrote: "Coach Uremu Adu, may your gentle soul rest in peace in the bosom of the Lord.

"You were a great man and your legacy will live on forever."

Rahuf Abass, a Lagos-based athletics coach, also told PREMIUM TIMES Adu will be sorely missed by all for his dedication to track and field in Nigeria.

He said: "This is quite sad, it's been a while we saw last due to the lockdown but coach Adu is a very humble and hardworking coach who is very dedicated to nurturing talents from the grassroots.

"The coach can sacrifice anything for his athletes, sometimes, he would even trek to the stadium to train his athletes. It is painful that a time like this that he should start benefiting from his sweat, he is no more."

One of the athletes tutored by the coach, Eseogene Oguma, described him as a father and mentor.

He said: "Coach Adu was a humble gentleman, a man of few words. He was my first coach, he taught me about the sport and was always ready to listen to other people's opinions. He was a Father, a friend, a mentor, and a motivation to us the founders of Athletic Heat.

"He was the very first person that believed in the dream and he made sure it lived to see the light of the day despite the challenges. We miss him dearly."