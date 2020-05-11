Nigeria: FCT Markets Associations Seek Extension of Operational Days

The various markets associations in the FCT have urged the FCT Administration to extend the days markets will operate to three and also allow traders to sell other commodities apart from food stuffs.

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the FCTA had restricted the operations of markets in the territory, granting traders the permission to open for sales only on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8: 00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of the various markets associations made the appeal when it paid a courtesy visit to the FCTA.

The chairman of the Committee, Mr Raphael Okechukwu Okorie, who is also the Chairman of the Wuse Market Traders Association, said the committee would like to see an easing of the lockdown, especially on market operational days.

The associations, he said, would like the markets to open three times a week and also allow for the selling of other commodities besides food items.

"We are here to appreciate the Minister for all he has done to checkmate spread of the virus in Abuja. We are also here to say that we are solidly behind all the decisions, policies and programmes that the Minister has implemented to keep FCT residents safe," he added.

The Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, in his response, thanked the associations for making economic activities in the FCT very vibrant and their support for the FCTA in the fight against COVID-19.

Malam Bello said that the FCT Administration had taken note of the requests from the market associations and would present them during its weekly COVID-19 review meetings for further discussions. He, however, reminded the leaders of the various markets associations that despite increasing the number of business hours from 8:00 am to 3:00pm, from the initial 10:00 am to 2:00pm, the activities at the markets still left a lot to be desired in terms of social distancing.