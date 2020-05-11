Nigeria: Spiritualist Arrested As Pregnant Woman Dies During Childbirth in Church

10 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Esther Onyegbula

A spiritualist, Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke of Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Bayo Ajao Street Aboru is currently cooling off in one of the police cells at the state criminal investigation and intelligence department, (SCIID), Yaba after a 39-year old pregnant woman died during childbirth, in her custody.

Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke was arrested on May 4th by Policemen attached to Oke Odo Police Station after one Olaloye Jolayemi of Ologundudu Street Aboru reported that on the same day at about 10am, the pregnant woman Seun Olorunto died after she was delivered of a baby boy by the Prophetess at Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Bayo Ajao Street Aboru.

It was gathered that when homicide detectives visited the scene, they found Seun Olorunto laying in the pool of her blood, suggesting that she might have bled to death due to complications.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson Lagos state police command, DSP Bala Elkana, said "that the corpse was removed from the Church to General Hospital Yaba for autopsy. While the infant was also taken to hospital for medical examination and care. The traditional/spiritual midwife was arrested and taken to State CID Yaba. An investigation is ongoing".

