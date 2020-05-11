Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Discharges 21 More Patients, Total Hits 469

10 May 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has discharged 21 more patients from its various isolation facilities having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

With the latest record, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities across the state has risen to 469.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, revealed this on Sunday, in a statement while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the Sanwo-Olu, " 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"The patients, three from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark), one from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged today (Sunday) having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

"With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469."

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged citizens to always "remember to practice hand hygiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

"Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.