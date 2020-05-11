Nigeria: COVID-19 - Lagos Discharges 21 More Patients, Total Hits 469

Lagos State Government has discharged 21 more patients from its various isolation facilities having recovered fully and tested negative twice consecutively for COVID-19.

With the latest record, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities across the state has risen to 469.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is also the Incident Commander, revealed this on Sunday, in a statement while giving an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

According to the Sanwo-Olu, " 21 more #COVID19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

"The patients, three from Onikan, one from Eti-Osa (LandMark), one from First Cardiology Hospital (an accredited private Isolation facility), six from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres, were discharged today (Sunday) having fully recovered and tested negative to #COVID19 in two consecutive test readings.

"With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from isolation facilities has risen to 469."

Sanwo-Olu, however, urged citizens to always "remember to practice hand hygiene, join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask especially when outdoor and do not forget to observe strictly the Social Distancing principle.

"Together we can break the chain of transmission #ForADiseaseFreeLagos #ForAGreaterLagos."