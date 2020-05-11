Tanzania: Sorrow As Nyang'hwale DC Gwiyama Dies

NYANG ' HWALE District Commissioner Hamim Gwiyama has died after a short illness.

The ministry in the President's Office (Regional Admistration and Local Government) has sent condolences to the Geita Regional Commissioner Eng Robert Gabriel over the loss.

The Minister, Mr Seleman Jafo, said Mr Gwiyama died at around 11 am at Bugando Referral Hospital in Mwanza City.

Mr Jafo said Mr Gwiyama was appointed by President John Magufuli to the position in J une 2016.

Before that, the late Gwiyama worked at different places in the country.

"The government recognises and will continue recognising his work in building the nation," Mr Jafo stated.

Information related to his burial would be issued by the Geita Regional Commissioner, Mr Gabriel.