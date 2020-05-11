Tanzania: Sportsmen Keep On Fighting Against Coronavirus

COVID-19 is still threatening, we caution all sportsmen and women to continue observing safety directives when hopes to resume sports are high countrywide.

We are obliged to caution sport personalities to be fully involved since they fit everywhere in the fight against corona virus scare as workers and among the victims of the virus scourge.

We feel sorry for the sport personalities, who like others, have been deeply affected by missing countless events during the hiatus, most notably the Easter Sports Festival and Union Day's multi-sports marathon taking place simultaneously in Tanzania Mainland and the Isles.

Both the Union Day and May have come at a time when every Tanzanian, including sport practitioners, are engaged in a cautious war to combat the deadly virus as well as keeping th emselves safe from it wh ile avoiding to infect others.

We would like to see the celebrations marked the way we have been doing previously, but our safety and that of others is very important, hence all sportsmen and women should stay at their homes while helping to educate others on wh at th ey sh ould do so that the deadly virus threat is completely wiped out.

Normally, for many years, both the Union Day and May Day have been accompanied with sports and entertainment activities, apart from speeches, parades and rallies, where all of them can't be performed currently because they involve h uge gatherings.

The government and sport organisers care about the people's safety, th erefore suspending major sport events which were to be staged on April 26th and May 1st was a wise decision because they could allow major gath erings of people, which could put many people at Covid-19 risk .

As confirmed by the organisers, the new dates of the cancelled events will be announced when the Covid-19 th reat is wiped out; hence we urge sport personalities to be patient as the fight against the pandemic rages on worldwide.

We salute all sport bodies engaged in one way or th e other in the fight, and we have seen some good approaches to the fight, as most decisions were taken after organisers h eld meetings with officials of clubs, and together they agreed that it was not safe to stage any tournament at th is time.

We end up by thanking the government and sport organisations for realising the danger of the Covid-19 and for joining the campaign to fight further spread of the deadly virus.