Uganda: Truck Drivers to Receive Instant COVID-19 Results

The Ministry of Health has received a set of GeneXpert machines which will be positioned at border points to help in testing truck drivers in a short time.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, on Thursday said with this machine, the Covid-19 results can be received within an hour.

"By positioning the GeneXpert machines, there we will be able in a way to get results of the truck drivers before they leave if there is no congestion, but if there is congestion then we can still get them when they have not moved a long distance and give them their results so in a way it will be able to address some of the challenges we are experiencing now," she said.

Uganda coronavirus cases have shot up to 101 as result of truck drivers from neighbouring countries.

The Ministry of Health has revealed that they have received about 1,500 tests of the GeneXpert machines, which can only be used within five days although more orders are being placed to address this gap.

Meanwhile, Government has extended the rapid assessment survey, meant to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 in communities for more 10 days to be able to hit the targeted 20,000 people.

Scarcity

Results from the survey were to be ready by May 4, however, the Ministry of Health has revealed that the process was hampered by inadequacy of test kits and vehicles for teams to go in the field.

Dr Aceng, however, revealed that they have been able to receive adequate number of test kits.

On Thursday, American Tower Corporation donated Shs345 million to Uganda Virus Research Institute towards the purchase of testing kits.