Angola: Pastor Sentenced for Disobedience

Matala — A 20-year-old pastor and six faithful members of the Pentecostal Church Temple of Love of the Living God in southern Huila province have been sentenced to two months in prison, converted into a fine, for illegally performing religious cults prohibited under the State of Emergency.

The group was arrested on April 26 and must pay, within 15 days, 60,000 Kwanzas of fine each one.

Speaking to Angop on Friday, the provincial director of the Home Affairs Press Office, Manuel Halaiwa, praised the collaboration of the population.

"The police thank the population for the spirit of denunciation and count on everyone to continue to guarantee the preventive measures against the Covid-19", the police chief said.

This is the third pastor, who has been tried and sentenced in the province for disobeying the regulations of the State of Emergency.