Tanzania: COVID-19 - Nimr Directed to Research Symptoms Peculiar to Tanzania

8 May 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania's National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) was yesterday tasked with conducting research on Covid-19 patients who exhibit symptoms that are not similar to those noted in patients in other countries.

The Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, told researchers at NIMR that it was imperative to generate country-specific studies that will look into the kind of treatment and management of Covid-19 patients in Tanzania.

Being a new virus, the novel coro-navirus has come with challenges to researchers all over the world.

In addition to the typical symptoms such as cough, flue, fever, headache and body ache which were ear-lier identified and documented by World Health Organisation (WHO), researchers are establishing additional symptoms.

In a recent study, loss of smell and taste has been anecdotally linked to Covid-19.

In a study published April 12, 2020 in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology, researchers at UC San Diego Health report the first empirical findings that strongly associate sensory loss with Covid-19.

For Tanzania, Dr Ndugulile yesterday opened doors for researchers to establish if there were any unique symptoms in patients recorded.

He was speaking during a meeting with the researchers to discuss how the coronavirus is spreading and how Covid-19 patients are handled as well as how conducting new studies could help improve management of the viral disease locally.

"There are so many things that, as researchers, you need to invest in now. The first, is about the under-standing of the community about Covid-19, what kind of people in terms of characteristics tend to suf-fer from Covid-19 and the symptoms that have been noted," said Dr Ndugulile.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.