Angola: Over Akz 4 Billion Available for Social Projects in Lunda Norte

8 May 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — About 4.5 billion of Kwanza is the amount the eastern Lunda Norte Provincial government will invest in the implementation of 56 social projects, as part of the Integrated Plan of Intervention for Municipalities (PIIM).

According to the director of the statistical and planning office, Edna Queximalunga, the amount will be invested in the construction of schools, health units, road rehabilitation, police stations and housing complexes for local authorities, basic sanitation, among others.

The project, launched in June 2019, is an initiative of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and covers the country's 164 municipalities in the country.

In Lunda Norte, the project is already underway in some municipalities where two schools are being built in the municipalities as well as homes for education and health technicians.

Edna Queximalunga also said that later this month 15 projects are expected to begin in the municipalities of Lóvua (seven) and Chitato (eight), linked to the education and health sectors.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.