Angola: Over Akz 4 Billion Available for Social Projects in Lunda Norte

Dundo — About 4.5 billion of Kwanza is the amount the eastern Lunda Norte Provincial government will invest in the implementation of 56 social projects, as part of the Integrated Plan of Intervention for Municipalities (PIIM).

According to the director of the statistical and planning office, Edna Queximalunga, the amount will be invested in the construction of schools, health units, road rehabilitation, police stations and housing complexes for local authorities, basic sanitation, among others.

The project, launched in June 2019, is an initiative of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and covers the country's 164 municipalities in the country.

In Lunda Norte, the project is already underway in some municipalities where two schools are being built in the municipalities as well as homes for education and health technicians.

Edna Queximalunga also said that later this month 15 projects are expected to begin in the municipalities of Lóvua (seven) and Chitato (eight), linked to the education and health sectors.