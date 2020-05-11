Angola: People Encouraged to Using Homemade Masks

Dondo — The head of Public Health in the municipality of Cambambe, province of Kwanza Norte, Luzírio Jorge, encouraged citizens to wearing homemade masks, given the scarcity of disposables in pharmacies, to prevent covid-19.

Speaking to Angop, Luzírio Jorge said the homemade masks are reusable, as long as hygiene measures, such as constant washing, are observed after four hours of use and ironed.

This measure, he explained, will reduce the risk of contagion from the new coronavirus, given the notorious circulation of people in places and public streets without the use of masks, due to alleged shortages in pharmacies.

He warned that despite the authorities' constant calls for confinement at home, there is intense movement of people on the streets, which could lead to the spread of the pandemic.

Angop noted, during a tour of some local pharmacies, an intense demand from residents for masks and alcohol gel.