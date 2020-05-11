Botswana: Six Men Arrested for Possession of Govt Trophy

8 May 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Kehumile Moekejo

Kanye — Kanye police are investigating a case in which six men aged between 24 and 46 were found in possession of a Kudu carcass, skin and horns at Seokangwane lands in the Southern District on May 7.

According to the station commander Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, who were arrested during police patrols, slaughtered the animal on May 5.

He said all the six men, who originate from Kanye, were still in police custody while police investigations continue. He noted that they would appear in court for a charge of unlawful possession of government trophy when the lockdown ends.

On other issues, Supt. Mogale said renovations of Kanye police station were put on hold due to the lockdown. He said the project, which was scheduled for four months effective March, would consequently be delayed.

However, he noted that they had erected a tent next to the premises to offer mobile services around the area while at the same time operating from the Kanye main kgotla.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Ethiopian Troops in Somalia Admit to Shooting Down Kenyan Plane
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Egypt Calls in UN Over Ethiopia's Plan to Fill Grand Dam

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.