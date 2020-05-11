Botswana: Six Men Arrested for Possession of Govt Trophy

Kanye — Kanye police are investigating a case in which six men aged between 24 and 46 were found in possession of a Kudu carcass, skin and horns at Seokangwane lands in the Southern District on May 7.

According to the station commander Superintendent Mmoloki Mogale, preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects, who were arrested during police patrols, slaughtered the animal on May 5.

He said all the six men, who originate from Kanye, were still in police custody while police investigations continue. He noted that they would appear in court for a charge of unlawful possession of government trophy when the lockdown ends.

On other issues, Supt. Mogale said renovations of Kanye police station were put on hold due to the lockdown. He said the project, which was scheduled for four months effective March, would consequently be delayed.

However, he noted that they had erected a tent next to the premises to offer mobile services around the area while at the same time operating from the Kanye main kgotla.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>