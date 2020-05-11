Nigeria: COVID 19 - Lockdown Has Not Disrupted Our Academic Activities, Says Nile Varsity

In the face of the closure of schools and other public places as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Nile University of Nigeria has assured its students of its commitment, stressing that the lockdown will not disrupt academic activities.

The institution in a statement signed by its Senior Public Relations Officer, Daniel Akubo, said students, especially those in their final year, were on course to finishing their semester on schedule.

He said online lectures and other academic activities, had enabled the institution to conduct its non-classroom educational activities uninterrupted, adding that over the past few weeks, the University has held several educative webinars that featured several accomplished individuals in various fields as guest speakers

"Following the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and the realization that the country would need to go on lockdown to curb the virus' spread, most students were anxious about the fate of their education. This anxiety was worse among university students, especially those who were in the final semester of their final year.

"The thought of the pandemic halting academic activities for an extended period and potentially adding several months to their time at the university was a frightening one for them. Fortunately, tertiary institutions like Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja, have been able to ensure that their academic activities are not disrupted by the pandemic.

" As such, the students of Nile University of Nigeria are on course to finish their semester on schedule.

"The university's ability to ensure education continuity for its students amid the current crisis owes to its emphasis on the integration of technology in learning. Since the University's establishment in 2009, it has continuously viewed and used digital infrastructure as indispensable tools to support students' learning.

" This has enabled the University to not only provide its students with 21st century industry-relevant education but also equipped it with an e-learning capability that allows it to adapt to and provide uninterrupted services to its students in a variety of situations, such as the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

"In addition to supporting online lectures and other academic activities, Nile University of Nigeria's digital capability has enabled the institution to conduct its non-classroom educational activities uninterrupted" he said.

He added that regardless of what direction the COVID-19 crisis takes next, students of universities like Nile University of Nigeria can take comfort in the knowledge that their education will not be disrupted. "Not everyone has been that lucky", he said.