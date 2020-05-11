Nigeria: NSCDC Intercepts 52 Violators of Lockdown Order in Kwara

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, has intercepted 52 persons who allegedly violated the COVID-19 lockdown order in the state.

The Public Relations Officer of NSCDC in the state, Mr Ayeni Olasunkanmi, made this known in a statement issued in Ilorin on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSCDC had deployed 250 personnel, drawn from its Crisis Management Department, Medical Unit and Operations Department, to assist in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

Olasunkanmi said that as part of the NSCDC's commitment to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, the personnel on patrol intercepted two Toyota saloon cars and a Toyota Hiace bus loaded with 52 persons.

He said that 28 out of the 52 violators were coming into the state from Zuru, Kebbi State, while the remaining 24 persons were going out of the state to Zaria, Kaduna State.

"Two Toyota cars fully loaded with passengers left Zuru in Kebbi State for Kwara, but they were intercepted at Oke Oyi, Ilorin East Local Government area of Kwara State at about 11p.m on Saturday.

"The same day, location and about the same time, a Toyota bus fully loaded with passengers was also leaving the state for Zaria, Kaduna State when they were stopped and arrested," he said.

Olasunkanmi said that the arrested persons that were leaving the state would be taken to the mobile court on May 11 for prosecution.

He, however, said that the state Commandant, Mr Bello Ale, had directed that the people coming from Zuru, Kebbi State should go back to their place and ordered that some NSCDC personnel should escort them to Jebba.

"The commandant called on the people of the state to provide the command with useful and credible information that will assist in the enforcement of interstate lockdown order.

"Ale said that the aim of the lockdown is to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, which is for the safety of every one of us," Olasunkanmi said.

NAN

VANGUARD